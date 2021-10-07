Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Decreases By 20.3%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 830,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,193. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.