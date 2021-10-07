Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 64,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,034. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

