OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPGN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,936. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

