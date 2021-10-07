Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $135.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.25 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,454,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

