Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $48,415.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00232271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

