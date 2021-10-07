$114.08 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $114.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 546%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $391.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $748.21 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $878.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,169. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

