$325.20 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $325.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.30. 687,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,293. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

