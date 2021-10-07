Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. The company has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.