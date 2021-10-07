Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 244,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.