Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €118.40 ($139.29) and last traded at €119.20 ($140.24). 8,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.60 ($140.71).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.14.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

