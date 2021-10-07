Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Trading Down 8.4%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. 1,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

