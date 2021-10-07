FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 812,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,237.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,080. FAST Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

