Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. 544,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,150. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,359,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

