DEJAVE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $205.95 or 0.00375045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $542,684.80 and approximately $185.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

