i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $64.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.65 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $221.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $283.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 132,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.