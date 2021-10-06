Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $178.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

