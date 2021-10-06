dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DRRKF stock remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $675.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.70.

Get dormakaba alerts:

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.