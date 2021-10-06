Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:OMEG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 9,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.