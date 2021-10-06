Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 804,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,743. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
