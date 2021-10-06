Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 804,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,743. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

