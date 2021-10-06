NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,526. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.