$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $74.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $73.39 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,780,946 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.45. 366,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,676. CareDx has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

