Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 474,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.