Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share of $3.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the lowest is $2.99. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.87. 408,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,189. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $237.87 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.74.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

