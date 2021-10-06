$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

