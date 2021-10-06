PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 516,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.