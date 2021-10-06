PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Update

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 332,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,095. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,009 shares of company stock worth $12,714,469 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

