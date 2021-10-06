Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 59,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,611,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $41.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,262.01. 2,472,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

