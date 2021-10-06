Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,158,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

