Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. 26,320,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

