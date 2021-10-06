TwoKeyEconomy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00234417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00101916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

