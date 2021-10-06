MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $12.91

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00023400 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $296.99 million and approximately $139.84 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00229603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00101869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.