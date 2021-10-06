CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 31,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

