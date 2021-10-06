Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rises By 36.7%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,675 shares of company stock worth $855,045 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

