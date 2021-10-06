Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.74. 132,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,841. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

