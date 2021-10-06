Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

GLPG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 331,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,414. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

