Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 1,888,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,813. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

