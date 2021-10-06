$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.90 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 525,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

