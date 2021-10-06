National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.0 days.

Shares of National Express Group stock remained flat at $$2.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.