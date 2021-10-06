Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

