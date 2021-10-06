Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

