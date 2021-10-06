National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NXPGF stock remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

