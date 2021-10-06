$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 17,388,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

