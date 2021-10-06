Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 130,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

