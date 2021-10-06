Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.1 days.

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Lion has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

