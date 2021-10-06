Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.69 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 4,418,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,561. MetLife has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

