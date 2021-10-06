Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $102.26

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.18. 1,516,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,912. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

