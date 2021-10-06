Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $699.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.90 million to $704.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 474,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lazard has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

