$15.01 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $15.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.81 million to $16.80 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $56.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NTST traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 354,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,553. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.