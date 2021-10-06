Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 41.0%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRETF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

