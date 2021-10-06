Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.