Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 17,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

